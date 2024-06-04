Soulmask, F1 24, and More Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

Soulmask has debuted in fourth place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 23, 2024, which ended June 4, 2024.

There were two other new releases in the top 10 this week. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - BlackCell (Season 4) debuted in fifth place and F1 24 debuted in eighth place. Destiny 2: The Final Shape just missed the top 10 as it debuted in 11th place.

Steam Deck remained in first place, while Call of Duty re-entered the top 10 in second place. Elden Ring remained in third place, Rust re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, and Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut dropped from second to seventh place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 came in eighth place and Monster Hunter: World rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Call of Duty Elden Ring Soulmask - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - BlackCell (Season 4) - NEW Rust Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Red Dead Redemption 2 F1 24 - NEW Monster Hunter: World

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Dota 2 Steam Deck Dota 2 Call of Duty Elden Ring Soulmask - NEW PUBG: Battlegrounds Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - BlackCell (Season 4) - NEW Rust

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

