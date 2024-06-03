Dig or Die Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One on June 5 - News

Publisher BlitWorks Games and developer Gaddy Games announced Dig or Die will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 5 for $9.99 / €9.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in Early Access in March 2025, followed by the full release in July 2018.

View the official trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You are a representative of the CRAFT & Co company.

You are selling automated fabrication tools across the galaxy when your spacecraft crashes into a hostile planet where you’ll have to build the strongest defenses if you wish to live to escape from it.

But be warned… this planet is merciless.

Use the tools you sell and the local resources to build up all of what you’ll need to survive and eventually be able to escape the planet.

Explore, fight, craft, and build your defenses!

Enjoy a Unique and Innovative game

Strategy – Survive massive attacks each night by building strong walls and placing turrets wisely.

– Survive massive attacks each night by building strong walls and placing turrets wisely. Physics – Build wisely or your structures will collapse! And you will need them to defend your base, or build bridges and high towers to access remote locations.

– Build wisely or your structures will collapse! And you will need them to defend your base, or build bridges and high towers to access remote locations. Water Cycle – Rain, infiltration, underground rivers, and lakes… be careful during the heavy rains, or you could be surprised by a sudden water level rise!

– Rain, infiltration, underground rivers, and lakes… be careful during the heavy rains, or you could be surprised by a sudden water level rise! Play Classic or Try the Custom Game Modes – Under the Sea (start in a cave under a huge ocean!), Sky World (a random world composed of hundreds of flying islands), or Base Defense (no exploration, only base building and defense).

– Under the Sea (start in a cave under a huge ocean!), Sky World (a random world composed of hundreds of flying islands), or Base Defense (no exploration, only base building and defense). Activate the Hazardous Events Option to Trigger Various Surprises – This includes Meteor Shower, Rain Flood, Earthquake, Volcano Eruption, or even a Sharkstorm!

– This includes Meteor Shower, Rain Flood, Earthquake, Volcano Eruption, or even a Sharkstorm! Enjoy Creative Mode and Produce All Items for Free – This includes cheated items and tools to modify terrain or even create water and lava!

Gameplay

Fun From the Start – No awfully slow digging, so you can concentrate on the exploration, fights, and strategy.

– No awfully slow digging, so you can concentrate on the exploration, fights, and strategy. Game’s Final Objective – you must build a rocket ship to escape the planet.

– you must build a rocket ship to escape the planet. Strategy Survival – the game is a survival game in a strategic meaning. No hunger needs, the whole point of the game is to survive to the massive attacks each night. And to do that, you will have to explore the world to gather resources and craft your defenses.

Fights

No Swords, Magic, or Flying Clown Monsters Here – It’s a consistent science-fiction world, with fast and fun laser guns fights!

– It’s a consistent science-fiction world, with fast and fun laser guns fights! Intelligent Monsters – they will find the best path to attack your defenses. And be careful: even if they can’t move through walls, they can still destroy them!

– they will find the best path to attack your defenses. And be careful: even if they can’t move through walls, they can still destroy them! Difficulty Progression – only the species of monsters you have already killed before attack during the night (they probably took it badly). So you can progress at your own pace and choose when you are ready to move forward and fight stronger monsters.

– only the species of monsters you have already killed before attack during the night (they probably took it badly). So you can progress at your own pace and choose when you are ready to move forward and fight stronger monsters. AI Companion – your crashed ship contains an AI that survived and will give you useful advices (or not!). Build him a drone so he can follow you and even help you fight the monsters!

World Simulation

Huge World – with global real-time simulation of the environment, physics, water cycle, and lighting.

– with global real-time simulation of the environment, physics, water cycle, and lighting. Electricity – build solar panels or functional hydroelectric generators to power your base’s most advanced items!

– build solar panels or functional hydroelectric generators to power your base’s most advanced items! Plants Simulation – plants naturally grow and spread if their life-conditions are met. Create some farms with artificial sun lamps and

– plants naturally grow and spread if their life-conditions are met. Create some farms with artificial sun lamps and Procedurally Generated World – Major areas locations are specific to benefit from a logical game progression, but detailed layout of surface, caverns, ores, etc. are unique at each playthrough.

Crafting and Building

Crafting – You dig minerals, harvest plants, and kill some monsters and bosses in order to craft better items and defenses. But the digging is really fast, your inventory space is infinite and all crafting recipes are displayed, so you don’t waste all your time on grinding or wikis and can concentrate on setting up better defenses.

– You dig minerals, harvest plants, and kill some monsters and bosses in order to craft better items and defenses. But the digging is really fast, your inventory space is infinite and all crafting recipes are displayed, so you don’t waste all your time on grinding or wikis and can concentrate on setting up better defenses. Base Construction – You build a fortress, not a holiday house.

