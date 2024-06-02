Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Debuts in 2nd on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has debuted in second place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 26, 2024.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is up one spot to first place, while Grand Theft Auto V fell two spots to third place. NBA 2K24 fell four spots to seventh place and Fallout 4 is down three spots to eighth place.

Hogwarts Legacy, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut re-entered the top 10 in fourth, fifth, and sixth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut NBA 2K24 Fallout 4 Helldivers 2 Rugby 22

