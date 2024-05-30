Hermen Hulst: PlayStation Live Services Games to Launch Day and Date on PS5 and PC - News

The senior vice president and head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst, who will be appointed Co-CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed going forward PlayStation will launch live service games day and date on the PlayStation 5 and PC.

"Indeed we are bringing our titles to the PC platform and we have a dual approach here," said Hulst. "On the live service side we are releasing our titles simultaneously, so day and date, on PlayStation 5 and PC."

Hulst added they are taking a different approach with their single-player, narrative-drive games. The hopes with bringing those games later on is that it will get PC players to buy a PlayStation console in order to play the sequels.

"But with our tentpole titles, our single-player narrative-drive titles that are...as you saw in the presentation the backbone of what PlayStation Studios has delivered in recent years and in our history. We take a more strategic approach and we introduce our great franchises to new audiences and we are finding new audiences that are potentially going to be very interested in playing sequels on the PlayStation platform.

"We have high hopes that we are actually able to bring new players into PlayStation at large, but into PlayStation platforms specifically.

"Actually the same goes for the work that we do with extending our great properties onto other media. Such as television series and film for example. As you have seen with The Last of Us on HBO or Gran Turismo, the film, that brings in new players into our franchises."

