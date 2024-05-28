Songs of Conquest Sales Top 500,000 Units - Sales

/ 409 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Lavapotion have announced the turn-based strategy game, Songs of Conquest, has sold over 500,000 units.

"Thank you every single one of you who played our game, supported us through Early Access all the way into 1.0!," reads a tweet from the official Songs of Conquest Twitter account. "Today we are announcing a huge milestone, as well as a VERY bright future for the game!"

Songs of Conquest released for PC in Early Access in May 2022, while the 1.0 version released on May 20, 2024.

Thank you every single one of you who played our game, supported us through Early Access all the way into 1.0! Today we are announcing a huge milestone, as well as a VERY bright future for the game! 🥰 Link to official roadmap with new factions in the thread! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/5lilOlSDBD — Songs of Conquest (@songsofconquest) May 27, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles