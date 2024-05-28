Bleach: Brave Souls Headed to Switch and Xbox One This Summer - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Developer KLab Games announced the free-to-play 3D action game, Bleach: Brave Souls, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One this Summer. The Xbox One version will also be playable on the Xbox Series X|S.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android and has over 90 million downloads worldwide.

KLab Games is adding a new Achievements system feature to the game that will let players earn special points by completing various challenges. this includes the ability to unlock permanent bonuses that will make the game easier.

