The Star Named EOS Releases for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC This Summer

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Silver Lining Studio announced the story-driven puzzle game, The Star Named EOS, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store this Summer.

The follow-up to Silver Lining Studio’s indie darling Behind the Frame, The Star Named EOS is a story-driven puzzle game with photography at its heart. Ever since he was young, Dei regularly received letters from his mother when she was traveling, and each letter came with a beautiful photograph of the location she was visiting.

One day, Dei notices something strange in one of the pictures she left behind, and everything he had believed is challenged. Now, guided by his mother’s voice deep within him, it’s time for Dei to set out on his own to find the truth about his family and confront the past.

Delve into a beautiful hand-drawn world and capture the fleeting moments that shape one’s life. Recreate old photographs and uncover the long-lost truth of a family mystery, as fragmented memories will help you find a love that was long left unrealized. With a perfect blend of a gorgeous, imaginative art style and narrative-focused puzzle game mechanics, The Star Named EOS will take you on a dazzling, fantastical journey of reminiscence and identity.

