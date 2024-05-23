Ark of Charon Releases July 9 for PC in Early Access - News

Sunsoft has announced the colony simulation and tower defense game, Ark of Charon, will launch for PC via Steam Early Access on July 9.

View the first look trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The sacred World Tree has withered, and with it, humanity.

Now that a new sapling has sprouted, you must become its caretaker and guide it so that life that once was may return.

Ark of Charon is a new type of game that combines colony simulation and tower defense, where players embark on a journey to guide a giant, beast-like sapling of a World Tree to its nursery. Players take on the role of the tree’s caretaker, controlling familiars (golems) and turning the tree into a fortified mobile fortress as they progress on their journey.

Game System

First, gather resources on the ground. Collect not only materials for construction but also food to satisfy your golems’ hunger, as well as “lost technology” left behind by the past inhabitants of this world.

You can build various structures on the back of the sapling. Depending on your strategy, you can construct walls to protect its core, weapons to defeat monsters, and rooms for golems to work in.

However, if you cannot effectively manage your time, resources, the stamina of your golems, and the weight and strength of buildings, the journey to the nursery bed will be a challenging one.

Once you’re prepared, embark on your journey. The World Tree sapling will take the form of a large beast and begin moving.

During the journey, monsters attracted to the World Tree’s vitality will attack relentlessly. These monsters will destroy buildings and target the World Tree’s core. Use your golems and weapons to fend off the monsters’ attacks.

Demo Available During Steam Next Fest: June 2024 Edition

To coincide with the Next Fest event on Steam, which runs from Monday, June 10, 2024, to Monday, June 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PT, a demo version of Ark of Charon will be available starting Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

The demo offers a comprehensive look at the beginning of the journey with almost no restrictions on in-game content.

Early Access Version Launches July 9

The Early Access version of Ark of Charon will be available on Steam starting Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Get early access to the game at a discounted price before the full release. The Early Access version includes upgraded technology and powerful enemies beyond what is featured in the demo, providing a nearly complete gameplay experience.

During the Early Access period, we will actively gather feedback from players via the Steam community and other channels to enhance Ark of Charon. Expect regular updates as we work towards the full release.

When the full version is released, Early Access players will be upgraded to the full version for free.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

