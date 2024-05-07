Arkane Lyon Studio Director Says Xbox Closures are a 'F*cking Gut Stab' - News

Xbox today announced it is shutting down three studios at Bethesda - Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Alpha Dog Studios - as well as saying Roundhouse Games will be joining ZeniMax Online Studios.

Arkane Lyon Studio Director and Co-Creative Director Dinga Bakaba took to Twitter to express his feelings on the closures and he was very open about this thoughts. He called the closures "a fucking gut stab," but did say Arkane Lyon is safe.

"This is absolutely terrible," said Bakaba. "Permission to be human : to any executive reading this, friendly reminder that video games are an entertainment/cultural industry, and your business as a corporation is to take care of your artists/entertainers and help them create value for you.

"Don't throw us into gold fever gambits, don't use us as strawmen for miscalculations/blind spots, don't make our work environments darwinist jungles. You say we make you proud when we make a good game. Make us proud when times are tough. We know you can, we seen it before.

"For now, great teams are sunsetting before our eyes again, and it's a fucking gut stab. Lyon is safe, but please be tactful and discerning about all this, and respect affected folks' voice and leave it room to be heard, it's their story to tell, their feelings to express.

"Inside baseball, but if I read 'immersive sim curse' from the community, especially from a fellow dev, I swear to God... Please, let's talk about the *real* challenges instead of rehashing irrational anxieties of the past.

"Even more inside baseball, but with a very, very wide range, as a wise and sorely missed man said: 'Please Stop.'"

