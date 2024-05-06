Rumor: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Was Rejected by Activision In Favor of Call of Duty Support - News

/ 328 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developer Vicarious Visions released Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 on September 2020 and now video game historian Liam Robertson on the DidYouKnowGaming YouTube channel said a source told him the developer pitched Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 to Activision, which was rejected in favor of the studio working the Call of Duty franchise.

We settled on adding some handling features from the later games to reflect the way people remember the old Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games. The improvements from 3 seemed to bleed into people’s memories of the first 2," said Robertson (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"Eventually it became clear that we didn't have time for more than 1 + 2, so the idea that we’d continue on and release 3 + 4 in some fashion was on the table."

Vicarious Visions presented to Activision following the success of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, however, that was rejected by the publisher.

Vicarious Visions ended up supporting development on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone, Diablo II: Resurrected, and Diablo IV. The studio was merged with Blizzard in April 2022 and was renamed to Blizzard Albany.

Tony Hawk in June 2022 revealed a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 remake was in development, but it was cancelled.

"That was the plan, even up until the release date of this," said Hawk at the time. "We were doing 3 + 4, and then Vicarious got kind of absorbed, and then they were looking for other developers, and then it was over.

"The truth of it is they (referring to Activision) were trying to find somebody to do 3 + 4, but they just didn’t really trust anyone the way they did Vicarious. So they took other pitches from other studios, like, 'what would you do with the THPS title?' And they didn't like anything they heard, and then that was it."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles