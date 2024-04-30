Square Enix Reports Extraordinary Losses of 22.1 Billion Yen - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,001 Views
Square Enix announced it has recognized extraordinary losses of approximately ¥22.1 billion ($140.4 million USD) due to "content abandonment losses on its books for the fiscal year ended March 2024."
The Square Enix Board of Directors voted to revise the company's "approach to the development of high-definition (HD) games with the intention of being more selective and focused in the allocation of development resources." This is what resulted in the losses.
The gaming company said it is "carefully reviewing its consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 2024 to assess the potential for impact from the above or other factors. Should revisions to its forecasts prove necessary, the Company will promptly disclose the same."
"Content abandonment losses on its books for the fiscal year ended March 2024" I read that as the losses are from deep in development projects that have now been cancelled.
I was about to ask what people thought that meant, because initially that made me think of ending service for things like mobile games, but that should probably have a minimal, if not possitive impact on the books.
Then again, I'm assuming the game had a profitable run for a while before it reached the point where it wasn't worth maintaining.
Babylon's Fall never even had that, and was shut down only a year after launch, so perhaps that falls under the category.
What you said sounds likely though.
Extraordinary means it's not something that is common place in a business. A rare occurence. For example, when Nintendo sold their HQ a while back, that was extraordinary income, because they don't usually sell buildings.
My intuition is that a product being cancelled would be ordinary loss. My reading of content abandonment is that they're essentially saying certain intangible property they have, IP rights or whatever, are now worthless, so they are writing them down. And when assets lose value, that is considered a loss, even if there is no money actually leaving the company.
Just to clarify, extraordinary loss I think is a specific accounting term. It refers to a type of loss due to some unexpected or one time occurence. This doesn't mean they necessarily have an overall loss for the year/quarter.
That's the thing. I don't think those sorts of things would be considered part of an extraordinary loss.
The point of extraordinary losses/gains, is to reflect them separately on your financial statements. So, that when an investor or creditor looks at it they know "ok, I'm not going to factor this into what I think the company is going to do long term". For a game company, a game underperforming probably wouldn't qualify as extraordinary, nor would cancelling a project.
Even though this may not be a result of the sales of their latest games but seriously as much as Sony offers for exclusivity on the FF remakes and everyone who’s played them knows it most cost a pretty penny am sure a release on Xbox as much as people say wouldn’t hardly sell I bet even gamepass check would have been a nice little earner and maybe boosted sales as as sure there are a few million Xbox gamers who maybe not into FF so much but the remake is a different kettle of fish
Having played through a big chunk of FFVII Remake (not Rebirth), it’s clear these games are becoming extraordinarily expensive. The production quality is through-the-roof, but sales are nowhere near sufficient to meet the quality…this is the Triple AAA bubble, and it’s looking to pop if the industry doesn’t adjust soon.
While that may be true, I'm not sure the big FF games fall under the "content abandonment losses" category.