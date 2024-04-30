Square Enix Reports Extraordinary Losses of 22.1 Billion Yen - News

Square Enix announced it has recognized extraordinary losses of approximately ¥22.1 billion ($140.4 million USD) due to "content abandonment losses on its books for the fiscal year ended March 2024."

The Square Enix Board of Directors voted to revise the company's "approach to the development of high-definition (HD) games with the intention of being more selective and focused in the allocation of development resources." This is what resulted in the losses.

The gaming company said it is "carefully reviewing its consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 2024 to assess the potential for impact from the above or other factors. Should revisions to its forecasts prove necessary, the Company will promptly disclose the same."

