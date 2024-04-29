First-Person Shooter Sulfur Launches in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Perfect Random announced the first-person shooter, Sulfur, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam later this year.

View the Xbox trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Descend the depths of Sulfur in this action adventure, combining first person shooter mechanics with role-playing elements. Make important choices to survive battles and explore a world of intense and brutal combat.

Stay Alive

Plan ahead to outsmart enemies and progress through a world of dark creatures and cunning evil. Utilize playful and tactile weaponry in visceral and intense combat. Make creative builds with weapons, equipment, tools and enchantments to aid your quest. Be a gun-blazing risktaker or carefully plan out strategies. There’s plenty of playstyles—the choice is yours.

Gear Up

A place filled to the brim with action, juicy guns, dashing combat and monstrosities lurking around every corner. Enhance guns with combinations of a wide variety of enchantments and attachments. Explore to discover secrets, find loot and treasure – but be careful. Think carefully; everything you bring can be lost, anything you don’t bring is not there to help you. Every decision is bound with risk.

Delve Deeper

Experience the atmosphere, suspense and tribulation of a world in redemption. What happened? Why did it happen? Travel through misty vales, dark forests, sordid Black Guild shanties and pass through castle walls and beyond. Go deeper, head on. Answers come to those who listen.

Find Answers

Explore, discover, uncover. On your adventure you encounter odd creatures in in the most unexpected places – heed their warnings. They may despise you, admire you, cheer you on, or be indifferent to you and your journey. Will you have to charm, threat, bribe, or rid them? Will they help you? Will you help them?

Find Redemption

A bloodstained white collar

Thick dirt on your shoes

Your shoulders are aching

Is this but a ruse?

A coven is suspect

A church is aflame

Who is the culpit?

Who is to blame?

Ocean screaming

Twisting turning

Your mouth is so dry,

Your eyes are burning

You have to tread on,

There is no remorse

Brush a saltwater film

off your Palehorse™

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

