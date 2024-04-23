N64's Added Extreme-G and Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - News

/ 105 Views

by, posted 26 minutes ago

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 games, Extreme-G and Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls, have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

View the trailer on the games coming to the service below:

Read details on the games below:

Extreme-G

Fans of all things fast, start your engines! Push your cyber cycle to the limit and zoom through 12 futuristic looping, twisting racetracks. But watch out, because these battle bikes pack a wallop—each is loaded with weapons, and your rivals are not afraid to use ’em! Beat your opponents to the punch and pick up a bevy of powerups in an attempt to top the rankings and avoid total wreckage. Plus, up to four players can settle the racing score locally or online. Whether playing solo or with friends, Extreme-G sets the course for some serious g-force!

Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls

Who needs to race in a vehicle when you’re spherical? Ball out with Iggy and his eclectic reckin’ crew as you smash and swing your way through vertical races set on a series of towering tracks. Take shortcuts, zip through loops and avoid enemies bent on stopping your ascent in this winner-wreck-all competition for up to four players.

Extreme G and Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls are now live for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!



Will you take your cyber-cycle to gravitational extremes in Extreme G or race through the towering tracks in Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls first? pic.twitter.com/WS9jvQgJNq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 24, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles