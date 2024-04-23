Nintendo Switch Update Fixes Wireless Access Points Issue - News

Nintendo has released firmware update version 18.0.1 for the Nintendo Switch.

The update has "fixed an issue where some wireless access points cannot be found when setting up a new wireless network."

Read Nintendo's patch notes below:

Ver. 18.0.1 (Released April 22, 2024)

Fixed an issue where some wireless access points cannot be found when setting up a new wireless network. If you’re unable to update to Version 18.0.1 because of the issue, temporarily change the security settings for your wireless network to use only “WPA2 (AES)” so you can connect wirelessly to download and install the system update. After updating to Version 18.0.1, restore your network’s security settings to its previous settings.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

