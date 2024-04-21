Fallout Games Steam Player Count Continue to Rise - News

Amazon Prime's Fallout TV series premiered earlier this month and last weekend he Fallout games available on Steam have seen a boost in player count.

The concurrent player count on Fallout games have risen to even higher marks with Fallout 76 once again setting a new peak concurrent player count with 73,368 players, according to SteamDB.

Fallout 4 achieved a concurrent player count of 164,190 players over the weekend, while Fallout: New Vegas peaked at 43,632 players. Fallout 3 - Game of the Year Edition also reached a new peak count with 11,471 players.

The all-time peak for Fallout 4 was 472,962 concurrent players achieved nine years ago, while Fallout: New Vegas peaked at 51,038 players 14 years ago.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

