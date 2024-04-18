Non-VR Version of Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 Headed to PS5 on June 20 - News

Developer Steel Wool Studios announced a non-VR version of Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 will be available for the PlayStation 5 on June 20.

The game first released for the PlayStation VR2 in December 2023. Users who own the game on PS VR2 will get the PS5 version for free.

Read details on the game below:

Have you been feeling some FOMO at Freddy’s recently? Has your lack of a PlayStation VR2 left you unable to play Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2? Well, I come (Faz)bearing great news: Freddy and the Gang heard you loud and clear, and they’re coming to your PlayStation 5 on June 20. Welcome to the team, superstars.

This adaptation of Help Wanted 2 seamlessly transitions the terrifying gameplay experienced in the PlayStation VR2 game onto the flat screen utilized by the power of the PlayStation 5. No matter how you prefer to play, be it from your couch or wandering around your living room with a headset, Fazbear Entertainment is happy to welcome you to the Pizzaplex.

As a new hire, your job comes down to a series of tasks, the most important of which is clocking out of your shift alive. Stave off thirsty bots with a refreshing Fizzy Faz, now made using point-and-click controls for speedier service, happier customers, and less danger.

You know what they say though, all work and no play makes for an awfully dull shift. When you’re not trying to avoid the nearest animatronic, you’re encouraged to explore your new job and see all it has to offer. Cool off on Captain Foxy’s Log Ride, which now operates with first-person shooter-style controls that allow gamers to aim and fire with the swivel of a joystick and pull of a trigger. The game contains all the joy of Freddy’s VR dark ride, but with more opportunities to impress your boss with that high score you’ve been shooting for (pun intended).

The fun doesn’t stop there. All of the games in Help Wanted 2 have been carefully adapted to accommodate the PlayStation 5, allowing a wider range of new hires to come join the fun. If you’re already an employee via the PlayStation VR2, the standard PlayStation 5 version is included at no extra cost to you. Our team has taken great care to ensure that every step you take is filled with the chills and thrills only Freddy’s can provide.

