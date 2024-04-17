SteamWorld Heist II Announced for All Major Platforms, Launches August 8 - News

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Image & Form Games have announced turn-based RPG, SteamWorld Heist II, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on August 8.

"Millions of players have gravitated toward SteamWorld Heist’s unique gameplay and art style, and fallen in love with its original story, characters and music,”"said SteamWorld universe and franchise director Brjann Sigurgeirsson. "We’re excited to bring our dedicated fanbase on a new adventure with us in SteamWorld Heist II, where players will experience a hilarious expansion of the original set in the high seas."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

All is not well on the waves, a crisis is brewing. A water crisis! Mysteriously, this precious resource has turned deadly, corroding metal limbs and mechanical hearts.

Take charge as Captain Leeway joined by his ragtag crew of Steambots to uncover the enigmatic menace threatening the Great Sea.

In SteamWorld Heist II, players set off on a humorous and thrilling adventure on the high-seas, taking charge as Captain Leeway alongside a ragtag crew of Steambots. Players will explore vast horizons, above and below, as they set sail to solve the mystery of a deadly water crisis that’s causing metal limbs and mechanical hearts to corrode. SteamWorld Heist II plunges players into a handcrafted world with intense turn-based combat, where bullets ricochet with deadly precision, a hilarious cast and story that’s unique for the strategy genre, and a toe-tappingly catchy musical universe.

Aim

In the heat of battle, precision is key. Take aim and let your shots ricochet with deadly accuracy. Every move counts as you strategize your way to victory, using your environment to your advantage and bouncing bullets off surfaces to outmaneuver your enemies.

Plot

As Captain, you hold the fate of your crew in your hands. Equip them with different weapons, customize their abilities and equipment, and use the rich job system to overcome any challenge that comes your way. From seasoned veterans to eager recruits, your crew looks to you for guidance as you navigate the dangers of the Great Sea.

Plunder

Set sail and explore the vast ocean blue, where adventure, mystery, and danger await beyond each breaking wave… Engage in real-time naval combat, raid enemy bases and seize valuable loot to bolster your crew’s strength. And when the battles are won, take respite at one of the lively bars where you can relax, upgrade your gear and crew, and forge new alliances with fellow bots.

Turn-Based Ricochet Gameplay

Experience thrilling free aiming and satisfying ricochet gameplay in turn-based Steambot combat. Plan your shots strategically to set up the perfect ricochet sequence for ultimate satisfaction.

Interactive World Map

Embark on expansive world exploration with real-time naval combat, immersing yourself in the various challenges of the Great Sea.

New Job System

Dive deep into a rich job system and customize your crew to suit your playstyle, with over 150 guns, utility items, and ship equipment to choose from.

Handcrafted Story and Style

Immerse yourself in a world offering over 35 hours of gameplay and brought to life by handcrafted characters and environments, accompanied by a captivating soundtrack and songs by our returning, beloved troubadours, Steam Powered Giraffe. Let the music and sounds sink into your mind, leaving an unforgettable impression for days to come.

