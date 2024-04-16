Report: Keanu Reeves to Voice Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie - News

/ 229 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves will reportedly voice Shadow in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie, according to multiple sources who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter.

Paramount last week at CinemaCon shared the first footage of the movie, which revealed Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey, following the events of the previous movie was depressed and out of shape. However, he would get his groove back from creating Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will premiere in theaters on December 20, 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles