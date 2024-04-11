Princess Peach: Showtime! Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 72K, PS5 Sells 25K - Sales

by, posted 8 hours ago

Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 19,612 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 7, 2024.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up two spots to second place with sales of 13,055 units, while Rise of the Ronin (PS5) is down one spot to third place with sales of 12,080 units. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is up from sixth to fourth place with sales of 9,898 units and Minecraft (NS) is up from eighth to fifth place with sales of 7,464 units.

Splatoon 3 (NS) is up four spots to sixth place with sales of 6,569 units. Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 6,497 units. Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 6,189 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 6,110 units and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 5,507 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 71,942 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 24,976 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,113 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 107 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 19,612 (124,432) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,055 (5,781,663) [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 12,080 (96,865) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 9,898 (1,813,645) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,464 (3,491,021) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,569 (4,270,899) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,497 (1,306,180) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 6,189 (1,029,313) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,110 (7,735,293) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,507 (5,481,777)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 55,386 (7,014,166) PlayStation 5 – 20,269 (4,733,271) Switch Lite – 9,188 (5,802,893) Switch – 7,368 (19,763,280) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,707 (751,268) Xbox Series X – 1,443 (264,117) Xbox Series S – 670 (307,116) PlayStation 4 – 107 (7,925,446)

