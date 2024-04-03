Timothy and the Tower of Mu Headed to Switch - News

Developer Kibou Entertainment announced the action platformer with RPG elements, Timothy and the Tower of Mu, is headed to the Nintendo Switch.

The game first released for PC via Steam in August 2022.

Read details on the game below:

Timothy and the Tower of Mu is the second episode from the Timothy series by Kibou Entertainment. Mixing elements from old-school games and new ideas, the game is going to challenge even the most proficient platform-lover with puzzles, action, a curious lore and RPG elements.

The Tower of Mu is waiting for you: prepare yourself.

Story

Timothy's grandfather has passed... But legends tell of a tower so high that it disappears above the clouds, built by a god.

If someone manages to climb it to the top, a wish is granted. The Tower of Mu is awaiting its next victim. Are you nimble, strong and clever enough to overcome The Tower of Mu? Top veterans of platformers can expect a 10 hour platforming adventure, taking over 40 hours for your average gamer...

Learn to move with percision, using animation cancelling to get just the right height and width on your dash and jump. Gradually mastering these animation cancels is your key to traversing the tower. With access to only a dash, jump, and your slingshot, you will have to master each movement to make every second count...

Challenge yourself against 10 bosses, each more deadly than the last. Hone your skills in each fight as you die, learn, and repeat. Use out-of-the-box thinking to outwit these foes and deliver the final blow.

Traverse over 5 biomes, each with their own challenge. Climb vines and jump on bouncy plants, avoid the lava, duck under swinging blades, jump over spinning saws, dodge the bullets, and of course, watch out for the monsters.

Each biome has its own roster of fierce enemies. The challenge ramps up the further you progress, with each mob type adding its own deadly fighting style to further complicate the challenging traversals you must attempt. Brace yourself, as these enemies will only grow in ferocity...

Features:

50 Enemy Types

10 Challenging Bosses

Over 5 Biomes

Cooking and Potions

Deep Story

Feed all 30 hidden pigs

Hidden boss

Hidden rooms

Chip-tune soundtrack

Pimped-out NES Graphics

