Gearbox Says Layoffs Are 'Not Tied to Development of Games' - News

posted 1 hour ago

Take-Two Interactive last week announced it had acquired The Gearbox Entertainment Company from Embracer Group for $460 million. Later the same day there were posts from employees on social media about layoffs at the company.

Gearbox in a statement sent to Eurogamer has confirmed the company has been hit with layoffs, however, those who have been laid off are not "tired" to the development of Gearbox Software games.

"Thank you for your thoughts and care for The Gearbox Entertainment Company as some reports of internal communication and actions are starting to flow through public channels," reads the statement.

"As we strive towards our mission to entertain the world, we are grateful that our talent and capability are of interest to you and your audience. The Embracer Group will continue to report on their restructuring program that impacted some parts of Gearbox today that are not tied to the development of Gearbox Software games.

"Thank you for granting us the space to remain focused on our people and in our handling of the situation with compassion and manage the process, balancing between our present duty and a commitment to our future."

