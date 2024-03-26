Free Radical Co-Founder: TimeSplitters Cancellation 'Was a Big Letdown' - News

Embracer Group shutdown developer Free Radical Design in December 2023, along with cancelling a new entry in the TimeSplitters series.

Free Radical Design co-founder Steve Ellis in an interview with GamesIndustry, who worked on the original TimeSplitters games, said this is likely the end of him being involved with the franchise and the cancellation of the new entry "was a big letdown."

"It's probably the end of me being involved with TimeSplitters," said Ellis. "I don't know if Plaion or Embracer will do anything with it. I don't know what it would take to get me to want to go through all that again. It was a big letdown.

Following the shutdown of the studio, leaked footage of an early build of the cancelled TimeSplitters game appeared online.

"Personally… I would never release footage of a half-finished game because you're going to get people jumping to the wrong conclusion about what it is," said Ellis. "Obviously it would be pointless to just clone Fortnite, so that's not what we were doing.

"We went through a number of different ideas. But there were three distinct concepts that we tried. And the one that the leaked video showed was not the one we were working on when we got cancelled. We had changed to quite a different concept, and everyone on the team was really enthusiastic about it."

He added, "Some [of the concepts] had different risks of backlash from the old fans because of how much we changed. But the concept we settled on in the end, I was quite hopeful that it would have satisfied everyone. A 20-year-old game will feel like a 20-year-old game if you don't change anything. Those fans are an important group to please, but you can't make a profitable game by only selling to those guys."

Ellis is currently taking a break from game developing, however, during the interview he admitted to having Unity open.

"I did have an idea that I would do something that wasn't games," but he said. "But… I always end up gravitating back. It's what I've done for nearly 30 years."

