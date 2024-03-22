INDIKA Launches May 8 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher 11 bit studios and developer Odd Meter announced the third-person adventure game, INDIKA, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on May 8.

INDIKA promises to immerse players in an ambiguous, deceptive, and thought-provoking tale about faith and self-belief.

Gameplay-wise, INDIKA seamlessly blends narrative with environmental puzzles and platforming elements, touching on themes seldom explored in video games. Is it within Indika’s power to intervene in God’s design as a seemingly unconventional nun? Or will everything unfold as planned, rendering any kind of effort futile?

And then there’s Ilyia. He is steeped in sin, yet he claims that God has spoken to him. But most importantly, what about the other devilish presence always lurking behind Indika’s shoulder, threatening her with grief and itching her head with difficult, thought-provoking questions that are better left unanswered?

Can fervent prayers truly help her to escape this madness?

INDIKA is third-person adventure game that effectively combines exploration and environmental puzzles, with a hint of platforming. Through its themes of sin, sorrow, and ethical quandaries, INDIKA transcends conventional gaming boundaries, resembling an avant-garde film that aims to question societal conventions rather than merely providing entertainment.

