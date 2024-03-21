Harold Halibut Releases April 16 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Developer Slow Bros. announced the handmade narrative game, Harold Halibut, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on April 16. It will also launch at a later date for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Harold Halibut is a handmade narrative game about friendship and life on a city-sized spaceship submerged in an alien ocean.

It’s been 250 years since your home—an ark-like spaceship—fled an Earth on the verge of cold war to find a habitable planet to preserve the human race.

You are Harold, a young lab assistant for the ship’s lead scientist, Jeanne Mareaux. While most of the ship’s inhabitants have reconciled themselves to a life lived aboard the sunken ship, Mareaux still works tirelessly to find a way for the ship to leave the planet and find a new, dryer home.

But the weird, wonderful and diverse people of the FEDORA I keep Harold busy too… Until one fateful encounter plunges Harold into a world no one could have imagined – and one that may hold the key to Mareaux’s re-launch plans.

Join Harold as he explores a vibrant retro-future world in his quest to find the true meaning of “home.”

Unique Stop-Motion Aesthetics

Every element in Harold Halibut is a tactile and meticulously hand-crafted using traditional sculpting and model-making techniques.

Full Voice Acting

All of the Fedoras’ wonderful inhabitants come to life with full English voiceover, elevating the game’s narrative to cinematic proportions.

An Expansive Character Ensemble

Meet a variety of unique characters and get to know their personalities, quirks and stories through meaningful conversations.

A Riveting Cinematic Storyline

Journey through a captivating narrative, underscored by a carefully orchestrated script that blends drama, humor, and suspense.

