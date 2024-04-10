PS5 and Xbox Series X|S vs PS4 and Xbox One Sales Comparison - February 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 826 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S vs PS4 and Xbox One Worldwide:
Gap change in latest month: 101,157 - PS4 & XOne
Gap change over last 12 months: 720,840 - PS5 & XSX|S
Total Lead: 3,097,593 - PS4 & XOne
Total Combined PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales: 83,516,376
Total Combined PS4 and Xbox One Sales: 86,613,969
In February 2024, the gap grew in favor of the combined sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in the last month by 0.10 million units.
In the last 12 months, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.72 million units more than the PS4 and Xbox One. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are currently behind by 3.10 million units.
The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in their first 40 months sold a combined 83.52 million units, while the PS4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 86.61 million units. Month 40 is February 2024 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while for the PS4 and Xbox One it is February 2017.
The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 175.12 million units. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are 91.60 million units behind lifetime sales of the PS4 and Xbox One.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Thank you for the comparisons!
I guess it's very safe to say that if it wasn't for the momentum of the PS5, the numbers of this gen would have been critically worse.
On a different matter:
I really wonder if/when it's going to happen that the PS5 is getting a significant price cut by Sony.
An officially announced price cut could be able to cause a big bump in HW sales.
Just imagine when around GTA6 or maybe even around the upcoming Black Friday season, Sony would announce a permanent price cut for the disc version down to 399 and 349 (or even 299) for the digital.
I believe Sony is determined to get the PS5 at least above the 100 million mark.
PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 did 87.40 + 85.73 = 173.13 million units.
PlayStation 4 and Xbox One did 117.16 + 57.96 = 175.12 million units.
PS 5 and Xbox SSX/S Probably will do 110.94 + 56.08 = 167.02 million units.