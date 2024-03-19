Rail Shooter Rainbow Cotton Launches May 9 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher ININ Games and developer Success Corporation announced the 3D rail shooter, Rainbow Cotton, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 9.

The game originally released for the Dreamcast in January 2000 in Japan.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Remake

The reimagining of epic proportions through the power of remakes. Rainbow Cotton is the epitome of this process, breathing new life into the original 2000 Dreamcast release of Rainbow Cotton with stunning visuals, innovative gameplay mechanics, an added local two-player mode, and even more magic. It’s a journey into the retro past, but reinvented for the present.

This new release of Rainbow Cotton comes packed with many new witchy twists and upgrades. Delivering an even more immersive and visually stunning experience, taking you on an arcade-inspired journey through a whimsical world!

Read on to see some of the new features that the 2024 release of Rainbow Cotton includes:

Bring on the Nostalgia – The Retro Mode allows you to experience the charm of the original Dreamcast version– as authentic as it can possibly be!

– The Retro Mode allows you to experience the charm of the original Dreamcast version– as authentic as it can possibly be! Enhanced Gaming Experience – Revamped snap-back, lock-on targeting, controller rumble & speaker support, and more for a more luxurious gaming experience.

– Revamped snap-back, lock-on targeting, controller rumble & speaker support, and more for a more luxurious gaming experience. Cotton‘s New Look – Immerse yourself in the magic of the upgraded, stunning visuals!

– Immerse yourself in the magic of the upgraded, stunning visuals! Dedicated Little Sibling Mode – Play as Cotton and Silk together with your Player 2 in this newly added local co-op mode!

– Play as Cotton and Silk together with your Player 2 in this newly added local co-op mode! Team Sub or Team Dub?! – The fully animated cutscenes return in their original Japanese dubbing with translated English, French, Spanish, Italian, and German subtitles for your viewing pleasure!

Get on this magical ride and have a look at our fresh, new and offbeat video for Rainbow Cotton!

Remaster

As opposed to the remake, a remaster describes a—mostly visual—overhaul of a game. In other words: same gameplay, new look. Cotton Reboot is the high-definition deluxe remaster of the cult classic, Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams. This high-definition remaster received a modern makeover with enhanced visuals, refined sound, and seamless gameplay. It’s a celebration of nostalgia with a contemporary twist.

Emulation / Port

Finally, let’s take a look at the 2021 release of Panorama Cotton. In this emulation, we faithfully recreated the original 1994 SEGA Mega Drive experience for audiences to enjoy today. We essentially trick your console into believing itself to be an arcade machine to run the original SEGA Mega Drive version—no gameplay changes, and no enhancements. Emulating a game is a testament to preserving gaming heritage while embracing the advancements of today’s technology.

