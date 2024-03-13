Puzzle Adventure Game Paper Trail Releases May 21 for All Major Platforms - News

Developer Newfangled Games announced the top-down puzzle adventure game, Paper Trail, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and iOS and Android via Netflix on May 21.

Paper Trail is a top-down puzzle adventure about leaving home, set in a foldable, paper world. You play as Paige, a budding academic, leaving home for the first time to pursue her studies. On the journey, you learn to fold the world, merging two sides to solve puzzles, explore new areas and uncover long-lost secrets.

Fold the World, One Page at a Time

What feels simple at first, folding and joining paths together to explore and progress, quickly becomes devilishly tricky! Alter the fabric of your world, contorting, spinning, rotating, twisting around—as you try to untangle the puzzle of Paper Trail.

Engaging Puzzles, Intriguing People

Solve puzzles that challenge your wits and bring you through the world of Paper Trail. Travelling through the folds will introduce Paige to a unique cast of characters, who tell their stories and enlighten Paige about the wider world.

Handcrafted Beautiful Environments

From deep dark caves that have been untouched for years to the tallest treetops buffeted by rain. Explore a variety of handcrafted environments as Paige makes her journey to University, taking in the sights and wonders as she goes.

An Enchanting Art Style

Experience the art of Paper Trail which draws heavily from flat aesthetic styles, like printmaking and watercolor, blended together to create a uniquely styled game that compliments the paper theme.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

