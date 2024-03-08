By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Helldivers 2 and FF VII Rebirth Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in February

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 317 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for February 2024.

Helldivers 2 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was number two in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 24 in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Minecraft was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Madden NFL 24 was number three in the US and Canada and EA Sports FC 24 came in third in Europe.

Legendary Tales topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, while it was ForeVR Bowl Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Among Us VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Legendary Tales in Europe.

The Walking Dead Onslaught topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while Batman: Arkham VR topped the charts in Europe. Creed Rise to Glory was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Sniper Elite VR in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Roblox came in second on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
HELLDIVERS 2 HELLDIVERS 2
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League EA SPORTS FC 24
Madden NFL 24 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
NBA 2K24 Grand Theft Auto V
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Grand Theft Auto V SKULL AND BONES
SKULL AND BONES Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Persona 3 Reload NBA 2K24
EA SPORTS FC 24 It Takes Two
TEKKEN 8 Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 ARK: Survival Ascended
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft Madden NFL 24
Baldur’s Gate 3 TEKKEN 8
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Hogwarts Legacy
Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
Pacific Drive Need for Speed Unbound
God of War Ragnarök Persona 3 Reload
It Takes Two Cyberpunk 2077
ARK: Survival Ascended The Crew Motorfest

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
Minecraft Minecraft
Madden NFL 24 EA SPORTS FC 24
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Need for Speed Heat
NBA 2K24 A Way Out
Need for Speed Heat Grand Theft Auto V
Batman: Arkham Knight Batman: Arkham Knight
Grand Theft Auto V Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
Injustice 2 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
Batman: Return to Arkham Need for Speed Payback
Overcooked! 2 Gang Beasts
theHunter: Call of the Wild Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Unravel Two
Gang Beasts Batman: Return to Arkham
Mortal Kombat 11 The Last Of Us Remastered
EA SPORTS FC 24 NBA 2K24
The Last Of Us Remastered theHunter: Call of the Wild
God of War STAR WARS Battlefront II
A Way Out Overcooked! 2
Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 Wobbly Life

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Legendary Tales ForeVR Bowl
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Among Us VR Legendary Tales
Pavlov Arizona Sunshine 2
Arizona Sunshine 2 Pavlov
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Ultrawings 2
Ultrawings 2 Among Us VR
Job Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 Moss: Book II
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Job Simulator

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU
The Walking Dead Onslaught Batman: Arkham VR
Creed Rise to Glory Sniper Elite VR
Beat Saber The Walking Dead Onslaught
Batman: Arkham VR Job Simulator
Sniper Elite VR Beat Saber
Job Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Moss: Book II
Borderlands 2 VR Lethal VR
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Goalkeeper VR Challenge
SUPERHOT VR DOOM 3: VR Edition

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4) 

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
Roblox Roblox
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Apex Legends Fall Guys
Fall Guys HAWKED
THE FINALS Rocket League
Rocket League Apex Legends
HAWKED eFootball 2024
Fortnite Battle Royale THE FINALS
Overwatch 2 The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


