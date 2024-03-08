Helldivers 2 and FF VII Rebirth Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in February - News

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for February 2024.

Helldivers 2 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was number two in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 24 in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Minecraft was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Madden NFL 24 was number three in the US and Canada and EA Sports FC 24 came in third in Europe.

Legendary Tales topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, while it was ForeVR Bowl Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Among Us VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Legendary Tales in Europe.

The Walking Dead Onslaught topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while Batman: Arkham VR topped the charts in Europe. Creed Rise to Glory was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Sniper Elite VR in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Roblox came in second on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games US/Canada EU HELLDIVERS 2 HELLDIVERS 2 FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League EA SPORTS FC 24 Madden NFL 24 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft NBA 2K24 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V SKULL AND BONES SKULL AND BONES Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Persona 3 Reload NBA 2K24 EA SPORTS FC 24 It Takes Two TEKKEN 8 Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 ARK: Survival Ascended Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft Madden NFL 24 Baldur’s Gate 3 TEKKEN 8 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Hogwarts Legacy Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Pacific Drive Need for Speed Unbound God of War Ragnarök Persona 3 Reload It Takes Two Cyberpunk 2077 ARK: Survival Ascended The Crew Motorfest *Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included PS4 Games US/Canada EU Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft Minecraft Madden NFL 24 EA SPORTS FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Need for Speed Heat NBA 2K24 A Way Out Need for Speed Heat Grand Theft Auto V Batman: Arkham Knight Batman: Arkham Knight Grand Theft Auto V Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 Injustice 2 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft Batman: Return to Arkham Need for Speed Payback Overcooked! 2 Gang Beasts theHunter: Call of the Wild Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Call of Duty: Black Ops III Unravel Two Gang Beasts Batman: Return to Arkham Mortal Kombat 11 The Last Of Us Remastered EA SPORTS FC 24 NBA 2K24 The Last Of Us Remastered theHunter: Call of the Wild God of War STAR WARS Battlefront II A Way Out Overcooked! 2 Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 Wobbly Life *Naming of products may differ between regions PS VR2 Games* US/Canada EU Legendary Tales ForeVR Bowl Beat Saber Beat Saber Among Us VR Legendary Tales Pavlov Arizona Sunshine 2 Arizona Sunshine 2 Pavlov Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Ultrawings 2 Ultrawings 2 Among Us VR Job Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 Moss: Book II The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Job Simulator *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included PSVR Games US/Canada EU The Walking Dead Onslaught Batman: Arkham VR Creed Rise to Glory Sniper Elite VR Beat Saber The Walking Dead Onslaught Batman: Arkham VR Job Simulator Sniper Elite VR Beat Saber Job Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Moss: Book II Borderlands 2 VR Lethal VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Goalkeeper VR Challenge SUPERHOT VR DOOM 3: VR Edition Free to Play (PS5 + PS4) US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite Roblox Roblox Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Apex Legends Fall Guys Fall Guys HAWKED THE FINALS Rocket League Rocket League Apex Legends HAWKED eFootball 2024 Fortnite Battle Royale THE FINALS Overwatch 2 The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

