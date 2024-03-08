Helldivers 2 and FF VII Rebirth Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in February

Helldivers 2 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was number two in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguewas number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 24in Europe.
Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Minecraft was number two in the US and Canada, as well asin Europe. Madden NFL 24 was number three in the US and Canada and EA Sports FC 24 came in third in Europe.
Legendary Tales topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, while it was ForeVR Bowl Europe. Beat Saberwas number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Among Us VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Legendary Tales in Europe.
The Walking Dead Onslaught topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while Batman: Arkham VR topped the charts in Europe. Creed Rise to Glorywas number two in the US and Canada, while it was Sniper Elite VR in Europe.
Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Roblox came in second on both charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
US/Canada
EU
HELLDIVERS 2
HELLDIVERS 2
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
EA SPORTS FC 24
Madden NFL 24
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
NBA 2K24
Grand Theft Auto V
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Grand Theft Auto V
SKULL AND BONES
SKULL AND BONES
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Persona 3 Reload
NBA 2K24
EA SPORTS FC 24
It Takes Two
TEKKEN 8
Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
ARK: Survival Ascended
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
Madden NFL 24
Baldur’s Gate 3
TEKKEN 8
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Hogwarts Legacy
Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
Pacific Drive
Need for Speed Unbound
God of War Ragnarök
Persona 3 Reload
It Takes Two
Cyberpunk 2077
ARK: Survival Ascended
The Crew Motorfest
*Naming of products may differ between regions *Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
US/Canada
EU
Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2
Minecraft
Minecraft
Madden NFL 24
EA SPORTS FC 24
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Need for Speed Heat
NBA 2K24
A Way Out
Need for Speed Heat
Grand Theft Auto V
Batman: Arkham Knight
Batman: Arkham Knight
Grand Theft Auto V
Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
Injustice 2
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
Batman: Return to Arkham
Need for Speed Payback
Overcooked! 2
Gang Beasts
theHunter: Call of the Wild
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Call of Duty: Black Ops III
Unravel Two
Gang Beasts
Batman: Return to Arkham
Mortal Kombat 11
The Last Of Us Remastered
EA SPORTS FC 24
NBA 2K24
The Last Of Us Remastered
theHunter: Call of the Wild
God of War
STAR WARS Battlefront II
A Way Out
Overcooked! 2
Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
Wobbly Life
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR2 Games*
US/Canada
EU
Legendary Tales
ForeVR Bowl
Beat Saber
Beat Saber
Among Us VR
Legendary Tales
Pavlov
Arizona Sunshine 2
Arizona Sunshine 2
Pavlov
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Ultrawings 2
Ultrawings 2
Among Us VR
Job Simulator
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
Moss: Book II
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
Job Simulator
*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included
PSVR Games
US/Canada
EU
The Walking Dead Onslaught
Batman: Arkham VR
Creed Rise to Glory
Sniper Elite VR
Beat Saber
The Walking Dead Onslaught
Batman: Arkham VR
Job Simulator
Sniper Elite VR
Beat Saber
Job Simulator
Creed: Rise to Glory
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Moss: Book II
Borderlands 2 VR
Lethal VR
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
Goalkeeper VR Challenge
SUPERHOT VR
DOOM 3: VR Edition
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
US/Canada
EU
Fortnite
Fortnite
Roblox
Roblox
Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone
Apex Legends
Fall Guys
Fall Guys
HAWKED
THE FINALS
Rocket League
Rocket League
Apex Legends
HAWKED
eFootball 2024
Fortnite Battle Royale
THE FINALS
Overwatch 2
The Sims 4
