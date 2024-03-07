The Land of the Magnates Announced for PC - News

Publisher Freedom Games and developer Permanent Way Games have announced Middle Eastern mythology-inspired adventure game, The Land of the Magnates, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

The Land of the Magnates is an epic action adventure set in a magical world inspired by the myths of the Middle East. You are Malik Shahbaz, prince of the Land of the Sun. Once a land of joy and music, the kingdom has been shrouded in darkness and silence following the death of its queen. Now, the king has been poisoned and the prince stands accused of this foul deed. After a daring escape, the disgraced prince must travel the realm to find a way to cure his father, reclaim his throne, and return light to the Land of the Sun.

From the cursed Black Forest, to the Land of the Sun shrouded in darkness, from the domain of the Water Princess to the marble lands of the Monkey Kings, Shahbaz will have to lift ancient curses, defeat vile minions of the dark with his trusty sitar, and solve complex puzzles requiring quick thinking—and quick fingers.

An Epic Tale Filled with Unique Challenges

The prince flees his homeland with little but the clothes and the sitar slung on his back. This instrument is the last source of music in the lands and his only weapon against the darkness. The magical sounds of its strings can bring life back to the land. But that’s only the first step. Shahbaz must face platforming challenges at dizzying heights, environmental puzzles demanding mastery of the elements, and finally, himself.

A World of Magic and Myth

The Land of the Magnates is a world permeated by magic, where gods and humans exist side by side. Shahbaz will meet loyal friends, ruthless manipulators, benevolent goddesses, mythical creatures—and travel through magical forests, elemental realms, magical cities of ages past, and lands of clockwork and tinkering of future ages.

An Authentic Experience

Grounded in the complex history and culture of Arabia, Persia, India, Byzantium, and other Near Eastern cultures, The Land of the Magnates brings folk tales like the Arabian Nights to life like no other game. It is a feast for the senses, harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5 to offer a glimpse into this stunning world of myth and legend, accompanied by a score representing the finest in Middle Eastern music—brought together by a talented crew of Turkish developers from Istanbul, the gateway to the east!

