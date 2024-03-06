Dragon's Dogma 2 to Run Around or Higher Than 30 FPS on Consoles - News

Dragon's Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno in an interview with GameInformer revealed the game will not have multiple graphics modes on consoles and will run at an uncapped framerate.

The aim for the developer is to have it run around or higher than 30 frames per second. Itsuno stated the game will have one visual mode.

"The game has an uncapped framerate," Itsuno said. "We're aiming to go at around or higher than 30 FPS. That is for consoles as well.

"There are some functions that you can turn on and off, but there aren't multiple sets of options that you can change at once [likely alluding to visual presets seen in the options of other games on consoles today]. But yeah, the frame rate will come uncapped for all consoles."

Dragon's Dogma 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 22. The standard edition is priced at $69.99, while the Deluxe Edition will be priced at $79.99 and include the base game and the "A Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack" DLC.

