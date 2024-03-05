Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed Releases in Late 2024 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 300 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Outright Games and developer aheartfulofgames have announced the 3D brawler/platformer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in late 2024.

The game is set after the events of the movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. It will have an original storyline that sees a new wave of mutants attacking New York City. The game will feature two-player local co-op as all four turtles will be playable. Each turtle will have a unique playstyle.

Thanks, GameInformer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles