Warner Bros. Wants to Move Away From 'Volatile' AAA Games and Focus on Live-Service and Mobile

Warner Bros. Discovery gaming boss J.B. Perrette in a recent Morgan Stanley speaking event discussed it's strategy going forward, which includes moving away from AAA gaming and focusing more on live-service, free-to-play, and mobile games.

"We're doubling down on games as an area where we think there is a lot more growth opportunity that we can tap into with the IP that we have and some of the capabilities we have on the studio where we're uniquely positioned as both a publisher and a developer of games," said Perrette (via GameSpot).

Perrette said AAA games are "volatile" even when they had the best-selling game of 2023 with Hogwarts Legacy selling over 24 million units. He pointed to the lower than expected sales of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The goal to reduce volatility is to focus on core franchises and release at least some of them to the mobile and free-to-play space, as well as investing in live-service games that people play and spend money on.

"Rather than just launching a one-and-done console game, how do we develop a game around, for example, a Hogwarts Legacy or Harry Potter, that is a live-service where people can live and work and build and play in that world in an ongoing basis?" he said.

Perrette stated Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and DC are its biggest brands and stated they have 11 different internal game development studios. He said the company has "strategic investment plan" to help make future games more successful.

He expects gaming to bring in "meaningful growth" to the company in the future.

