Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

/ 478 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending March 2, 2024.

Retail sales of the game were down nearly 30 percent compared to the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Digital sales have grown since Final Fantasy VII Remake released in April 2020. This is according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring.

EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy have both dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively. Helldivers 2 remained in fourth place, while Mario vs. Donkey Kong fell two spots to fifth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to sixth place, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is down two spots to seventh place, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is down from sixth to eighth place. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 remained in ninth place and Grand Theft Auto V rounds out the top 10.

In terms of UK boxed sales, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's opening week is down nearly 30% over the launch of the previous game. The first game came out during the peak of COVID lockdowns (gfk figures). Digital data arrives later in the week. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) March 4, 2024

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Helldivers 2 Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Grand Theft Auto V

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles