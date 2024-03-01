Harvestella Producer Daisuke Taka is Leaving Square Enix - News

/ 354 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Harvestella producer Daisuke Taka announced he is leaving Square Enix at the end of April.

"I’ll be leaving Square Enix at the end of April," Taka said via Twitter and translated by Gematsu. "Yesterday was my last day going into the office!

"I’m blessed as a producer that there are still so many people playing Harvestella, which was released the year before last. To all the players, streamers, stream viewers, and the staff involved in its development—thank you so much.

"As for me personally, I’m completely undecided on what I’ll do next. Generally people say they’re undecided while they really have their next thing lined up, but in my case I’m ‘completely undecided’!! How reckless!!

"I hope to participate in and create interesting things, so whether you’re a professional or amateur, feel free to reach out. I’m a lightweight, but I’d love to grab a drink. See ya."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles