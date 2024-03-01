Survival Open-World Game Terminator: Survivors Releases in Early Access for PC on October 24 - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Nacon Studio Milan announced the survival open-world game, Terminator: Survivors, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on October 24. The game will also release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S when the full release launches.

View a trailer of the game below:

View a developer diary on the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Solo or cooperatively, play as a group of survivors in this survival open world return to the iconic Terminator universe set in the aftermath of Judgment Day.

It’s been four years since the day humanity nearly perished. The truth of the event is still muddied in half-truths as you emerge from a shelter to attempt and reestablish some semblance of society in a world that seems hell-bent on eliminating you and the last vestiges of mankind. You are tasked with scouring the surrounding land for materials, information, other survivors and key resources in order to establish a base of operations for your fledgling group.

But you’re not alone. Skynet’s machines are hunting you. They don’t feel anything. They never stop. Ever. Until they completed their mission: eradication all of humanity. Alone or within a group of up to four, lead humanity’s rise from the ashes and unravel the truth behind the bombs, Skynet and the Terminator threat.

True to the Legend

Meet iconic characters of the franchise as well as original ones and immerse yourself in a meticulously crafted world set in the post-apocalyptic future of James Cameron’s masterpiece.

Indestructible Menace

Explore the open world to discover the key materials and survivors you need to advance your home base, but never forget: The fearsome and deadly Terminator is out there, hunting you, and a constant threat.

Unravel the Truth

Learn more about what happened on Judgment Day in an unexplored storyline and try to change humanity’s fate.

Rise From the Ashes

Grow the remnants of humanity at a home base you’ll use to establish a new foothold for humanity and stand tall against the machine threat alone or in cooperative play with up to three friends.

Think Before You Shoot

While you’ll be armed to attack up close and at range, stealth and caution may be more intelligent approaches with Skynet’s machines and scavengers lurking.

