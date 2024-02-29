Sega Appoints Former Disney Executive to Lead Global Transmedia Strategy - News

Sega has announced it has appointed former Executive of The Walt Disney Company and Scopely executive Justin Scarpone as the Executive Vice President and Head of Global Transmedia Group. He will take on the new role on April 1, 2024.

Sega says the establishment of a Global Transmedia Group will allow it to "advance its transmedia strategy across its wide portfolio of IP, such as Persona, Like a Dragon, Angry Birds, and more, in the coming years."

Scarpone at The Walt Disney Company and Scopely helped grow gaming businesses in Asian markets, launching Line: Disney Tsum Tsum, Kingdom Hearts, and Marvel Future Fight.

Read the full press release below:

Justin Scarpone has over 30 years of experience, with leadership roles at globally-renowned entertainment companies such as The Walt Disney Company and Scopely Inc. Based in Tokyo, Justin has specialized in developing and leading large-scale entertainment business strategies across Asia Pacific and the West that have produced significant financial outcomes. Justin has also been instrumental in the expansion of gaming businesses in the Asia region, launching hit titles such as LINE: Disney Tsum Tsum, KINGDOM HEARTS, and MARVEL Future Fight. While at Walt Disney Japan, he was also in charge of the company's consumer products division, overseeing the licensing and product distribution of all Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars merchandise nationwide.

Sega has created numerous characters and intellectual properties in its more than 60-year history. In 2020, Paramount Pictures co-produced the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The film became a global blockbuster, resulting not only in sequels and the continued success of games in the franchise, but also served as a catalyst for significant growth in merchandising, animation, live entertainment, and other content and service categories. Sega aims to replicate this kind of success across its other IP. This kind of transmedia strategy will operate as a key growth pillar over the next decade.

About Justin Scarpone:

Justin Scarpone is an entertainment industry veteran with a strong track record of creative and financial success that includes the oversight of production/marketing/sales in the games and mobile content industries both at The Walt Disney Company & Scopely, Inc., to managing Disney's Consumer Products business in Japan, to several roles in business strategy and business development. In particular, during his 17-year tenure at Disney he played an instrumental role in expanding Disney's game business in Asia Pacific, leading such globally renowned titles as LINE: Disney Tsum Tsum, KINGDOM HEARTS, and MARVEL Future Fight. More recently, he joined Scopely Inc. in 2019 as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Asia, representing the Tokyo office and managing its other Asia-based offices in China, Korea, and Singapore.

