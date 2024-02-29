Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield Announced for PC - News

/ 167 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Headup Games and developers Aerial_Knight and BetaJester have announced Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch this Summer.

The game is a follow-up to Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield and will feature single-player and cooperative multiplayer options.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Aerial_Knight’s We Never Yield is a follow-up to Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield. It will feature single-player and local cooperative multiplayer options as players take on the roles of two brothers racing to save a kingdom and make their way back home.

Aerial_Knight’s We Never Yield is a pulse-pounding stylized action game that challenges players to run, jump, and slide over obstacles and attack enemies in an intense two-player local cooperative mode. Players can control both characters simultaneously in single-player mode for an extra challenge! Heart-racing beats guide the heroic brothers through the game’s dangerous and challenging environments as they race through intense episodes with immense boss battles throughout.

Features:

An all-new story featuring two brothers, Wally and Lone, and their fight against an oppressive Queen, their Aunt Karmic.

A visually striking afro-futurist aesthetic brings the dynamic kingdom to life.

Powerful voice acting performed by BIPOC performers and artists, including Blessing Adeoye Jr., Belsheber Rusape Jr., and BlackKrystel.

Same-screen multiplayer cooperative mode: Each player controls a brother as they race through the levels.

multiplayer cooperative mode: Each player controls a brother as they race through the levels. Single-player split-control play option: Play as the two brothers on one keyboard or controller.

High-speed running action: Take control of twin brothers Wally and Lone—running, jumping, and smashing through obstacles and enemies with style and finesse.

action: Take control of twin brothers Wally and Lone—running, jumping, and smashing through obstacles and enemies with style and finesse. A pulse-pounding soundtrack created by Detroit artist Danime-Sama and Aerial_Knight himself.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles