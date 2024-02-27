Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developers Raw Thrills and Cradle Games have announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on April 23 for $29.99.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants is the 2017 arcade game released by Raw Thrills. It will feature four-player local co-op.

View the announcement trailer below:

