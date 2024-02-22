Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Debuts in 6th on the Steam Charts, Helldivers 2 Takes 1st Place - Sales

Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 8, 2024, which ended February 20, 2024. The Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition for the game is up from eighth to fourth place.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor debuted in sixth place. It is the only new release in the top 10.

Pre-orders for Last Epoch shot up into the top 10 this week in eighth place. The game will launch on next week's charts.

Steam Deck is up two spots to second place, while Palworld has dropped one spot to third place. Call of Duty is down two spots to fifth place and Granblue Fantasy: Relink dropped from fifth to seventh place.

Enshrouded fell three spots to ninth place and Baldur's Gate 3 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Helldivers 2 Steam Deck Palworld Helldivers 2 - Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition Call of Duty Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor - NEW Granblue Fantasy: Relink Last Epoch - Pre-orders Enshrouded Baldur's Gate 3

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Helldivers 2 Counter-Strike 2 Apex Legends PUBG: Battlegrounds Steam Deck Palworld Helldivers 2 - Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition Call of Duty Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor - NEW Dota 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

