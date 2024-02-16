Waltz and Jam Announced for PC - News

/ 229 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Flyway Games has announced Waltz and Jam for PC via Steam. A release date was not revealed.

Read details on the game below:

Waltz, a pure and innocent soul who woke up in Downtown, and Jam, an adorable puppy who has been waiting for Waltz. They will face seven trials to complete his ticket to Uptown or Undertown. Sure, there might be tough and challenging moments at times, but with Waltz and Jam together, they will be able to overcome. Join us on this amazing and adorable journey.

Never Go on an Adventure Alone Again

Jam is not just cute and lovable. Of course, that alone is enough! He can lift Waltz to heights that Waltz can’t reach, and he can push heavy objects. Go on adventures and discover new abilities for Jam. He’ll keep opening up new paths that you couldn’t take on your own.

Collect a Variety of Toys for Puzzles and Action

Along your adventure, you’ll discover special toys left behind by legendary toy craftsmen. Each toy has its own fun abilities. Some can cut something, others can push something around. Use them to interact with the objects around you to solve puzzles and defeat monsters that stand in your way.

Explore Seven Unique Areas to Complete Your Ticket

Each region is themed after the seven deadly sins and is full of its own personality. Each area will have a new story to tell, new secrets, and surprises. Overcome the trials presented in each area, collect the stamps on your ticket, and reach the end, you’ll discover the secret of your journey.

Win Exhilarating Battles Against Giant Enemies

At the end of every ordeal is a giant battle. Of course, there are plenty of hidden giant battles. Boss with their own patterns are a barrier to overcome, but they’re also exhilarating fun. You’ll have to figure out their patterns, utilize your toys, and sometimes even Jam’s abilities to take them down. Embrace the excitement beyond this heart-pounding battles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel.

