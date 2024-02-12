Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Tops the French Charts - Sales

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice (PS5) has debuted in first place French charts for week 5, 2024, according to SELL. The Launch Edition for the PS5 debuted in second place.

The launch edition of Tekken 8 (PS5) is down one spot to third place, while the standard edition of the game fell from first to fourth place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is up one spot to second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Tekken 8 - Launch Edition Tekken 8

Xbox Series X|S

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Tekken 8 - Launch Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports PC Granblue Fantasy: Relink Tekken 8 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

