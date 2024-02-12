Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 343 Views
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice (PS5) has debuted in first place French charts for week 5, 2024, according to SELL. The Launch Edition for the PS5 debuted in second place.
The launch edition of Tekken 8 (PS5) is down one spot to third place, while the standard edition of the game fell from first to fourth place.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is up one spot to second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Tekken 8 - Launch Edition
- Tekken 8
Xbox Series X|S
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Tekken 8 - Launch Edition
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Tekken 8
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
