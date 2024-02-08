Kadokawa Corporation Acquires Octopath Traveler Developer Acquire - News

Kadokawa Corporation announced it has acquired Octopath Traveler developer Acquire from GungHo Online Entertainment.

"To strengthen the ability to create IP in games as part of our game business strategy, we have made Acquire Corp. into a wholly owned subsidiary," said Kadokawa Corporation in its latest earnings report.

"By acquiring the company, which has produced million-seller hit titles, we expect to generate synergies with our existing game-related subsidiaries, strengthen our planning and development capabilities Groupwide, and enhance our lineup of console games."

Acquire was founded in 1994 and has developed the Octopath Traveler series for Square Enix, as well as Tenchu and Way of the Samurai series, which are owned by Kadokawa Group subsidiaries FromSoftware and Spike Chunsoft.

