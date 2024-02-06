Xbox Game Pass Adds Madden NFL 24, Resident Evil 3, PlateUp!, and More - News

Microsoft has announced seven more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Madden NFL 24, Resident Evil 3, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night ,A Little To The Left, PlateUp!, Return to Grace, and Train Sim World 4.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The kingdom of Anuchard has fallen. Generations after the collapse, its surviving descendants have chosen you to become The Bellwielder of the magical Audros Bell. Go forth, battle monsters, solve puzzles, and restore Anuchard to its former skyward glory!

Coming Soon

Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 7

Hit high speeds, roam free along the tracks and get creative with a host of new tools and features in Train Sim World 4. Design your own liveries, plan Scenarios and capture railfan shots with the new Photo Mode across three detailed routes in the UK, Austria and USA.

Madden NFL 24 (Console and PC) – February 8

Get ready to light it up in Madden NFL 24 with EA Play. PC Game Pass or Ultimate members can start your season on February 8, 2024, when it joins The Play List, and from then until March 8, you’ll also score an Ultimate Team Supercharge Pack.

Resident Evil 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 13

Jill Valentine is one of the last remaining people in Raccoon City to witness the atrocities Umbrella performed. To stop her, Umbrella unleashes their ultimate secret weapon; Nemesis! Playing as Jill, you must navigate through the chaotic, zombie infested streets of Raccoon City, stunningly re-built using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine. Solve puzzles, encounter other gruesome creatures and try to escape the relentless Nemesis in this reimagining of the 1999 classic!

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

Returning to the Game Pass library, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is an exploration-focused, side-scroller action RPG packing all the best features you’ve come to know and love from the metroidvania genre into a single, content-packed game.

A Little To The Left (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 15

A cozy puzzle game where every day messes become pleasing puzzle arrangements. Stack documents, sort postcards, and solve all kinds of puzzles across over 100 levels. But watch out for a playful cat who might stop by to swipe away all your hard work!

PlateUp! (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 15

Classic cooking action with permanent roguelite progression. Cook and serve your dishes, design and decorate your restaurants, and expand your culinary kingdom with unlocks, abilities and dishes in procedurally-generated layouts. Take on the challenge solo or hire up to 3 friends.

Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 20

A daring space archaeologist has just unearthed the ancient resting place of a long lost A.I. god known as Grace. Adventure with various fractured A.I. personalities as you uncover the great mystery of why she was shut down all those years ago in this first-person narrative adventure set in a visually stunning ‘60s retro sci-fi world.

ICYMI

MLB The Show 24 is Coming to Game Pass

Coming to Game Pass on day one, MLB The Show 24 announced Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr will be the cover athlete of the Standard Edition. The Deluxe Editions will pay tribute to the legends of Negro Leagues –– Xbox Game Pass members can upgrade with the Digital Deluxe Add-On to get bonus items and play 4 days early. Learn more here.

DLC / Game Updates

Sea of Thieves: Season 11 – Available now

New adventures are at your fingertips! Discover your next Voyage directly at your Quest Table, or choose a challenge that suits you and dive straight into the action. Gather fresh plunder for the Trading Companies as you rise to level 100 and beyond, earning new Distinctions and rich rewards.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Mighty Doom: Cacodemon Mini Slayer Cosmetic – Available now

Wear this Cacodemon cosmetic on your Mini Slayer to show those demons you mean business! Comes with an Xbox cosmetic for the BFG, Cacodemon cosmetic for the Heavy Cannon and more. Download Mighty Doom on mobile, and log into the game with your associated Microsoft account to claim your Perk. You will need to play through the tutorial at first launch.

F1 23: Champions Upgrade – Available now

Get the Champions Upgrade including 4 New My Team Racing Icons and more with your EA Play membership included with Game Pass Ultimate.

The Sims 4: Jungle Adventure Pack – Available now

Help celebrate The Sims 4’s 24th birthday with us! As a gift to you, enjoy the Jungle Adventure Game Pack with your EA Play membership included with Game Pass Ultimate.

Smite: Year 11 Starter Pack – Available now

Celebrate Year 11 of Smite in style! The Year 11 Starter Pack includes Anubis and his Voice Pack, as well as two skins for Anubis, Gravehound and Cosmic Power, and a 3 Day Account Booster.

Leaving February 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, so make sure to jump back in and take care of remaining Achievements before they leave. Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% to keep them in your library.

Galactic Civilizations III (PC)

(PC) Opus: Echo of Starsong (Cloud, Console, and PC)

