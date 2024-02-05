Phil Spencer: Xbox to Share Details Next Week on the Future Vison of Xbox - News

Following rumors that Microsoft is considering to release at least some Xbox exclusives on rival consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has issued a statement via Twitter.

Spencer says the team at Xbox is listening to fans and they have been planning a business update event for next where they will share more details on the future of Xbox.

"We're listening and we hear you," said Spencer. "We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned."

We're listening and we hear you. We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 5, 2024

Sources have claimed Microsoft will release Starfield on the PS5 after the launch of the Shattered Space expansion, which is expected to launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Sources have also claimed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be coming to the PS5 "some months" after it launches on the Xbox Series X|S and PC. Exact timing and platform availability isn't yet known.

Another rumor is that Microsoft is considering to release the Gears of War franchise on PlayStation consoles.

