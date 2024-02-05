Phil Spencer: Xbox to Share Details Next Week on the Future Vison of Xbox - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 47 minutes ago / 578 Views
Following rumors that Microsoft is considering to release at least some Xbox exclusives on rival consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has issued a statement via Twitter.
Spencer says the team at Xbox is listening to fans and they have been planning a business update event for next where they will share more details on the future of Xbox.
"We're listening and we hear you," said Spencer. "We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned."
Sources have claimed Microsoft will release Starfield on the PS5 after the launch of the Shattered Space expansion, which is expected to launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
Sources have also claimed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be coming to the PS5 "some months" after it launches on the Xbox Series X|S and PC. Exact timing and platform availability isn't yet known.
Another rumor is that Microsoft is considering to release the Gears of War franchise on PlayStation consoles.
With how this is worded some of the rumors/reports are likely true. I can see Microsoft going down the route of FIRST on Xbox/PC/Game Pass then releasing games on PlayStation and/or Nintendo 6 months or however long later. Plus, I see all Activision Blizzard games remaining on all platforms at launch.
What needs to be done is they have to be CLEAR on what the plans are going forward.
Not outright denying going multi, basically confirms it. No way they last a full week with rumors and speculation running wild.
I am so proud of Phil for actually saying something and not putting this on Sarah!!!
Personally, I think Nadella has taken control.
Gaming is now bigger in revenue than Windows for MS. The Big boy takes notice for sure.
Next gen they will make a streaming box to go alongside smart TV apps and whatnot. PS6 will get the games where people still want to pat $70 for.
Or Physical. With disc PS5 still outselling the disc-less version, I fully imagine PS6 will have at least the option.
Microsoft games divisions’s future is gamepass. The games will come to other consoles but ONLY as part of gamepass.
That's very wishful thinking since Sony would 100% never agree to that. Think Sony would serious go "Oh don't bother giving us $70, just sub to GamePass ok?" MS will pivot away from GamePass as it just hasn't worked out.
Microsoft's games division future is multiplatform publishing. Way more money for MS than GP could ever generate.