Granblue Fantasy: Relink Tops 114,000 Concurrent Players on Steam, 3rd Highest Ever for a JRPG - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 262 Views
Cygames released Granblue Fantasy: Relink last week on February 1 and it has had a big launch on Steam for a JPRG as it peaked at 114,054 concurrent players on Sunday, February 4, according to SteamDB.
Granblue Fantasy: Relink is only the third JRPG on Steam to ever top 100,000 concurrent players. Only Monster Hunter: World and Monster Hunter Rise reached higher player counts. Monster Hunter: World reached a peak of 334,684 concurrent players, while Monster Hunter Rise peaked at 231,360 concurrent players.
Granblue Fantasy: Relink is available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Glad that this game seems to be doing well, the reviews are pretty positive and studios like these should be encouraged to bring their games to the big(ger) screen.
So basicly highest ever for a JRPG since Monster Hunter games are action RPGs. Definitely did not see that coming (though to be fair most big JRPGs have come late to Steam in the past).
Yeah when Persona 4 Golden was first ported to PC, even Sega was surprised how successful it was. Probably played a big part in Sega fully going multiplatform. Both Yakuza Infinite Wealth and Persona 3 Reload did fantastic on Steam.
I loved the co-op missions in the Demo, playing with friends. Like a streamlined Monster Hunter.
But I did NOT expect it to blow up like this. Very happy to see.
Enough people are talking about this that it made my list. First FF 7, then probably Persona 3.