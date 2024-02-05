Granblue Fantasy: Relink Tops 114,000 Concurrent Players on Steam, 3rd Highest Ever for a JRPG - News

Cygames released Granblue Fantasy: Relink last week on February 1 and it has had a big launch on Steam for a JPRG as it peaked at 114,054 concurrent players on Sunday, February 4, according to SteamDB.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is only the third JRPG on Steam to ever top 100,000 concurrent players. Only Monster Hunter: World and Monster Hunter Rise reached higher player counts. Monster Hunter: World reached a peak of 334,684 concurrent players, while Monster Hunter Rise peaked at 231,360 concurrent players.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

