Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and More Debut on the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 545 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 102,940 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 28, 2024. The PS4 version debuted in third place with sales of 77,134 units.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 85,424 units.

Tekken 8 (PS5) debuted in fifth place with sales of 20,516 units.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (NS) debuted in eighth place with sales of 10,593 units.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) dropped three spots to fourth place with sales of 21,276 units. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is down three spots to sixth place with sales of 13,628 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) fell from second to seventh place with sales of 11,882 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) drops four spots to ninth place with sales of 7,174 units. Minecraft (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 5,526 units.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform with 49,945 units sold. The Nintendo Switch sold 46,435 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,905 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 655 units, and the 3DS sold 15 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 102,940 (New) [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 85,424 (New) [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 77,134 (New) [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 21,276 (264,888) [PS5] Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco, 01/26/24) – 20,516 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 13,628 (1,700,970) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 11,882 (948,818) [NSW] Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom, 01/25/24) – 10,593 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,174 (5,687,955) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,526 (3,430,270)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 41,188 (4,447,566) Switch OLED Model – 33,288 (6,595,453) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 8,757 (702,771) Switch Lite – 8,991 (5,721,761) Switch – 4,156 (19,710,724) Xbox Series X – 2,158 (249,481) PlayStation 4 – 655 (7,917,910) Xbox Series S – 1,747 (298,280) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 15 (1,192,801)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles