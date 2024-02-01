A Void Hope Releases February 29 for Switch and PC - News

Developer Elden Pixels announced the atmospheric narrative adventure game, A Void Hope, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on February 29.

The city is collapsing, people are becoming shells of their former selves, a tormented couple is struggling to distinguish nightmares from reality and it all started with… well, the strange thing is, we are struggling to remember…

A Void Hope is a short and immersive experience best enjoyed in a single sitting on a rainy, dark night. The game follows a couple trying to find a cure for an unknown affliction that seems to affect people’s memories, forcing them to venture into dark and dangerous streets and explore abandoned buildings in a collapsing city filled with delightfully detailed degradation rendered in Elden Pixels’ gorgeous retro-inspired pixel art style.

A Void Hope‘s compelling mystery and carefully-crafted ambience is supported by puzzle platforming mechanics that require you to solve puzzles and find items as you traverse the city. There are dangerous threats wandering the streets too, but your goal is to avoid conflict in this narrative-focused adventure where unwinding the threads of the unknown by exploring the secrets of the city’s physical space, along with the psychological space of your struggling protagonists, will be your primary focus.

A Void Hope‘s haunting aesthetic is aurally enhanced thanks to Elden Pixels’ collaboration with renowned synthwave artist Waveshaper, who previously worked on the soundtrack for Furi. His soundtrack accompanies you throughout your journey, enhancing the eerie and evocative landscape at every step. The music combines with sound design from Little Nightmares Audio Designer Christian Björklund and a story by science fiction and horror writer Frida Windelhed to create a seductively chilling ambiance that is as emotionally engaging as it is aesthetically pleasing.

