Mario vs. Donkey Kong Demo Now Available - News

posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo has released a demo for remake of the 2004 Game Boy Advance title, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, on the Nintendo eShop, as well as releasing a new overview trailer for the game.

The Mini-Mario toys need your help! When Donkey Kong raids the Mario Toy Factory and makes off with the merchandise, Mario has to once again face his biggest rival—But wait! Why are we telling you all of this? You can dive in and try it for yourself right now!

Starting today, visit the Nintendo eShop to download a free demo of four levels from the first world of Mario vs. Donkey Kong, the enhanced version of the Game Boy Advance classic for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. Solve puzzles and overcome platforming challenges to rescue the Mini-Marios and thwart Donkey Kong. The demo also gives you a first look at the new Two Player mode, where you can share one of your Joy-Con controllers with a friend and team up as Mario and Toad. You will also have access to the game’s new difficulty settings in single-player mode—choose Classic Style to experience the same difficulty level as the original Game Boy Advance version, or (if you still have fresh memories of struggling with certain levels) you can try Casual Style with no time limit and the ability to restart from checkpoints.

We hate to keep the Mini-Marios in peril any longer than we have to – but we think you might want to see this new trailer, too. It shows you just how many backflips, handstands and wind-up monkey tails it’s going to take to stop Donkey Kong once and for all.

An updated reimagining with improved visuals, brand new worlds and a completely reorchestrated score, Mario vs. Donkey Kong features surprises around every spike, lava pit and falling brick.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 16, 2024.

