Side-Scrolling Action Platformer Lords of Exile Releases February 14

Publishers PID Games and PixelHeart and developer Squidbit Works announced the side-scrolling action platformer, Lords of Exile, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 14.

Embark on a quest for revenge in Lords of Exile, an 8-bit side-scrolling action platformer set in the far Lands of Exilia. With classic retro mechanics and linear level design in 8-bit graphics.

In ancient times of war in the Far East, the lands of Exilia were overrun by creatures of the night and samurais. Amidst this cruel conflict, only a bloodthirsty cursed knight can bring hope and vanquish the darkness.

Levels

Explore eight levels of classic linear design, each featuring challenging obstacles and enemies to overcome. At the end of each level, you’ll face off against a powerful boss that will put your skills to the test. And as Gabriel, you’ll receive an extra skill after defeating each boss, allowing you to progress even further and take on greater challenges.

Gameplay Variety

Experience a range of mechanics, from throwing weapons to melee combat, down stabs, jumping, and dashing. Unlock the powers of Gabriel’s curse to enhance your abilities. Play as both Gabriel and Lyria, each offering a unique and distinct gameplay experience for endless replayability.

Plus, once you’ve beaten the game with Gabriel, unlock two additional game modes: Speedrunner mode and Boss Rush mode. And the best part? You can play both of these modes with either Gabriel or Lyria for even more variety and fun!

Retro Aesthetic and Sound Design

Relive the glory days of classic gaming with retro-inspired 16-bit physics and perfectly polished controls. The game’s stunning handcrafted 8-bit pixel art and fast anime-style animations, the 8-bit SFX and OST, enriched with sounds from the Megadrive sound chip, complete the immersive retro experience.

