Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State of Play Set for February 6 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Square Enix announced a PlayStation State of Play dedicated to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will take place on on February 6.

"State of Play will return February 6 with an extensive look at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth," said Sony Interactive Entertainment director of portfolio for global third-party relations Shawne Benson. "Square Enix will be sharing new gameplay details along with exciting news you won’t want to miss."

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch for the PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024.

